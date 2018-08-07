Facebook Takes Aim at Yodlee

A series of stories about Facebook and their interest in banking all basically say the same thing. That banks may be willing to share information with the social media giant.

One angle I didn't see come through was the impact on Yodlee. For years, Yodlee has been a key data interchange player in the banking world. With Facebook getting in the mix, Yodlee could end up the loser. Third parties have for years been beholden to Yodlee as the company has had almost an unbreakable stranglehold on the transport of data between entities. Now with Facebook entering the picture that lock appears to be coming lose.