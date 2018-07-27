Slack Swallows Up HipChat

Home Archives Profile Subscribe
July 27, 2018

Slack, the workforce productivity platform and service that connects businesses and people the world over just acquired HipChat and Stride from Atlassian. For Atlassian it means Slack pays them for the next three years, while also giving the Australian company an equity stake in the business. For Slack, it means shutting down the HipChat service.

What it means for Stride, a telephony offering of sorts, is going away as well.

From Android Police:

Those of you who use Hipchat and/or Stride shouldn't panic just yet; Atlassian will continue to manage its products and customers until February, at which point the cloud services will be killed off. However, customers who have Hipchat installed on their own servers will be able to continue using it for anywhere between an additional few months and two years, depending on the software version. Slack will be providing migration procedures and even webinars to get former Hipchat customers on board.

What this means:

Slack will gain the users of HipChat, and takes its biggest rival off the playing field so it can battle Microsoft, Facebook and Google. 

It also means the more open, partner friendly approach of Slack will keep its' growing list of integrations going, and it's that openness that is what is driving growth of it.

 

