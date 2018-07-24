Mine. All Mine. Only Mine.

Every day I receive an email from some "writer" at a "content marketing" agency representing some VoIP, mobile, collaboration, or fill in the blank company. Most of the emails are fairly direct, asking if I want a contributed article. For those who have been following me you know the answer is NO. For those who are new to VoIPWatch, let me repeat the answer. NO.

I've been writing VoIPWatch for 15 years, with only one guest post ever so save your keystrokes...the answer is no.