Relevance Matters

My SEO guru friend Steven Ray Marshall shared something with me this morning about Google's search algorithm changing and what it means.

It comes down to RELEVANCE...For all the years I wrote about VoIP, one of the reasons VoIPWatch ranked on the first page of Google for so long, which is how I got to know Steve when he consulted to 8x8 and then LifeLock was my content had authority.

It had authority because of RELEVANCE. It's also why I don't write about Wine here, vs. on Winescene or why my attempt at remote working, called WorkingAnywhere were all different blogs back in the day.

With Google's change back to RELEVANCE maybe it's time to blog again. But there's more. In my view this latest move is a swipe at Facebook and is Google's way to garner even more ad dollars, and take them away from Facebook when the social network is under fire and attack for so many things they've done. Facebook ads were supposed to be highly personalized delivery while Google search was about authority.

Content marketing. Paid placements and yes, FAKE news all have damaged the reliability of the rankings. Google just changed that, upending the entire SEO world, for the good of Google's most important asset.

YOU.