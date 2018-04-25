It All Relevant

A few days ago I wrote about the changes with Google search algorithm. The folks at Revvim have now come forward with a new video series called Workshop Wednesday, designed to help digital marketers uncover and better understand the challenges their facing.

In this week's video Matt LeBaron goes into detail about the importance of relevance and how to set up web pages so they maintain their authority and page ranking, and not get lost in the listings.

Give it a watch....and learn.