Alt Transit Battles Are Like Deja Vu

I'm guessing that when the first horseless carriage arrived there was outrage by public officials, but I don't know as I wasn't around back then. I do know that each time something "new" in transportation comes along that sooner or later some group of public officials challenges their right to be on the streets and sidewalks. It happened, and continues to happen to UBER, and now it's happening to BIRD, LIME and SPIN in San Francisco.

Let's face it. In the words of my 9th grade World History teacher, Royal Black, "history always repeats." So why is anyone, least of all the founders of any of these companies surprised. I'm sure not.

Having ridden a Bird scooter, complete with helmet, I can say its fun. What's more, city officials shouldn't look at the scooters and bikes as "the danger" but instead look at how they reduce traffic, curb carbon emissions, provide exercise and most of all get people out of cars, while reducing the overload on public transportation.

It's easy to see the dockless bikes and scooters as litter on the sidewalk, but really those scooters and bikes don't linger long. The opportunities and possibilities surrounding these new modes of transportation are endless, starting simply as a way to get around without the hassle of a car, finding a parking spot and still being in control of my own ride vs. in the hands of another driver.

But for today, the battleground of change vs. keeping things status quo is happening, and that has to be deja vu....