Home Archives Profile Subscribe
Broadsoft Clears Another Merger Hurdle

The Next Few Months In VoIP

January 22, 2018

January is CES, the National Retail Federation and of course the run up to the Super Bowl. Not to be forgotten is the boondoggle of all boondoggles, the very well timed PTC gathering in Honolulu which is happening now, just before the NFL's Pro Bowl comes to the island.

February brings TMC's IT Expo in Fort Lauderdale, while March brings Enterprise Connect in Orlando.

Which shows are YOU going to be attending? Hit me up on Twitter @andyabramson so I know to find you..

 

Posted on January 22, 2018 at 02:17 AM | | Comments (0)

|

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been saved. Comments are moderated and will not appear until approved by the author. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Comments are moderated, and will not appear until the author has approved them.

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)