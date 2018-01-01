My New Cable Box is a Chromebook and Chromecast

Home Archives Profile Subscribe
January 01, 2018

Over the past few months I've been using YouTubeTV and various streaming services like CBS All Access, Netflix, Showtime and more. As of this month, I've dumped my cable box, and the associated $90.00 a month bill that comes with it. And, I'm using a four year old Chromebook to be the cable box and streaming to my monitor via a Chromecast.

 

For starters, YouTubeTv is $35.00 a month. CBS is $9.99. I can get Showtime via Amazon Prime, as well as a few other networks like Cinemax, HBO and I'm not missing any sports except the local Fox Sports Net which I didn't have anyway as my ISP is a fiber provider, not the local Cable Company-Spectrum. But I don't just have to use a Chromebook. I'm able to stream from many apps from Android and iOS devices very easily, making the combination a natural cost saver and cable service replacement.

As services like YouTubeTV, Vue, YipTV and others all make access to first run programming easier, the idea of cutting the cord and ditching the box keeps becoming easier.

