Fe Fi Fo Fum Fi and T-Mobile Are Data Down Globally but Not In The USA

January 13, 2018

How come none of the media who are paid to know what's what have connected the T-Mobile USA and Google Project Fi outages today on an international level?

After reading about the Fi outage, I Googled the words T-Mobile and outage. You don't have to be a rocket scientist to make the connection since Fi piggybacks off of T-Mobile.

 

