Broadsoft Clears Another Merger Hurdle

On Friday the news came out that Cisco's purchase of Broadsoft had one more roadblock removed. That hurdle was the possibility of an anti-trust violation due to restrictive competition. In it's ruling the DOJ basically said they don't see this as restrictive in nature. With this decision the shareholders will vote on January 25th to approve the merger.

Once that's done it gets interesting with some of Broadsoft and Cisco's largest customers, the telecommunications carriers and mobile operators who for years have had both to play off against, or offer as different options. This merger creates a vacuum there with really only Microsoft's Skype for Business aiming to fill and according to recent conversations, customers are not exactly loving it, while eco-system partners are taking a wait and see approach to Teams as the kits to do the integration are still not there yet.

Fun times in telecom.