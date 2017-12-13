Sparkling Move By AT&T and Cisco? Maybe

Home Archives Profile Subscribe
December 13, 2017

Why am I not surprised to see AT&T coming out with Cisco surrounding Spark. For years, as far back as the days of Bell South, Southwestern Bell and the regional Bell Operating Companies (RBOC's) Cisco and they were thick as thieves, as the saying goes.

The RBOC's were always one of the largest integration partners around, so it's no surprise at all that Cisco Spark's first really large go to market partner is, AT&T

Spark has been an idea in search of both a market and a way to get to it. With AT&T Cisco now has a more reach. They core functionality will allow employees can start with instant messaging and transition to a phone call, audio conference or face-to-face video meeting in just one click. Whether colleagues are in the office, at home or on the go, they have easy access to each other," according to the release.

Gee, this sounds like service offered by my pals at Dialpad and other VoIP players who built this type of functionality in earlier.

Just sparkling....

