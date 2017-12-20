Freedom Pop Becomes an MVNE of Sorts

FreedomPop, the very interesting, low cost or even sometimes free provider of data connectivity, and some voice, has made a move that's to say the least intriguing. They have in essence by announcing the white labeling of their platform become an MVNE (mobile virtual network enabler) that is selling to brands who want to go out of footprint (market area) to offer wireless services.

What FreedomPop is doing, is offering brands the opportunity to be wireless network providers, much like what Twilio started to offer. While MVNO's have not been as successful in the USA as they have been in Europe, FreedomPop's approach seems very sound, and the results they are starting to show is backing that up.