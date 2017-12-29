Cannabis Watch

I'm getting into the Cannabis world more and following it the way I did with VoIP in 2003. I'm not a smoker/toker, I've never enjoyed it, but the medicinal effects can't be pushed aside, and that's where I see great promise. So from time to time I'm going to bring my newseye to the topic and also begin to author some insight into what has to be seen as a "growth" industry that's starting to really bud. (sorry for the puns, but they are intentional.)

29 states now have various laws on the books to make sale of cannabis legal. It's legal in all 50 states to sell non THC based cannabinoids and that's a big lure....Massive.

According to Leafly, studies are starting to come out more and more about the direct medical benefits to often challenging conditions. As I've had friends who suffer from Epilepsy and some with children who are mildly autistic, this news hits home more than anything....

The Cannabist has a pretty cool summary of trends in the industry surrounding new products. The one I like most is the subscription box boom which likely will become the successful CBD version of Blue Apron....

Lastly, a breath spray from Hemp that has the effects of a hit that Denver's Westword reports on sounds very, um, tasty.

SFGate's Smell the Truth has the winners of the Emerald Cup for best strains of 2017 in what feels like a wine review and wine production story....