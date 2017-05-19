The Comunicano for Friday May 19 2017

Google I/O, which provided a month’s worth of news in a few days with all the new and updated efforts from the Mountain View giant is over. FCC who, as expected, is rolling back Net Neutrality. The effects we’ll start to see will come from the telcos and the cable guys who control the pipes. , which provided a month’s worth of news in a few days with all the new and updated efforts from the Mountain View giant is over. ZD Net and Axios both have concise wrap ups for those who are interested. The really impactful news though comes from thewho, as expected, is rolling back Net Neutrality. The effects we’ll start to see will come from the telcos and the cable guys who control the pipes. Flyers would Wings, starting as the “Public Relations Assistant” at age 14. It was my first job and I learned from the best in the business, Sy Roseman.



win the Stanley Cup. As for today, May 19th, it’s a day from 1974 I’ll always remember. That was the Sunday in Philadelphia that thewould “ ” I was there at The Spectrum and what a day it was. It was also the day of the first ever professional box lacrosse game in Philadelphia, when the Wings debuted. If you don’t know what box lacrosse is, here’s a video that I served as a Production Assistant on back in 1974/75. (I’m actually in the far background at the 16:51 mark of the video). That was in the era when I worked for the, starting as the “Public Relations Assistant” at age 14. It was my first job and I learned from the best in the business, Sy Roseman. As a day to start a career, I couldn’t have done it any better. I still remember asking the Bruins to “leave” their locker room as the Wing’s players needed to get ready for their game. The look on Phil Esposito’s face as he first looked at me, and then my two chosen “porters” to help get the message across was one I’ll never forget. I had the Spectrum security’s own twin towers, “Slim” Elijah Hughes, all 6’-9’“ inches of him, complete with the Stevie Wonder sunglasses, and John Turner who at 6'4 265 pounds, was an NTA by day at Philly’s Simon Gratz High School, only the toughest school at the time in the city of Brotherly Love. In perfect pitch, they asked, "can we help you with your bags, boys..” and out went the Bruins…..what a day…..

