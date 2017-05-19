The Comunicano for Friday May 19 2017

|
|MAY 19 - ISSUE #87
Google I/O
, which provided a month’s worth of news in a few days with all the new and updated efforts from the Mountain View giant is over. ZD Net
and Axios
both have concise wrap ups for those who are interested. The really impactful news though comes from the FCC
who, as expected, is rolling back Net Neutrality. The effects we’ll start to see will come from the telcos and the cable guys who control the pipes.
As for today, May 19th, it’s a day from 1974 I’ll always remember. That was the Sunday in Philadelphia that the Flyers
would “win the Stanley Cup.”
I was there at The Spectrum and what a day it was. It was also the day of the first ever professional box lacrosse game in Philadelphia, when the Wings debuted. If you don’t know what box lacrosse is, here’s a video
that I served as a Production Assistant on back in 1974/75. (I’m actually in the far background at the 16:51 mark of the video). That was in the era when I worked for the Wings
, starting as the “Public Relations Assistant” at age 14. It was my first job and I learned from the best in the business, Sy Roseman.
As a day to start a career, I couldn’t have done it any better. I still remember asking the Bruins to “leave” their locker room as the Wing’s players needed to get ready for their game. The look on Phil Esposito’s face as he first looked at me, and then my two chosen “porters” to help get the message across was one I’ll never forget. I had the Spectrum security’s own twin towers, “Slim” Elijah Hughes, all 6’-9’“ inches of him, complete with the Stevie Wonder sunglasses, and John Turner who at 6'4 265 pounds, was an NTA by day at Philly’s Simon Gratz High School, only the toughest school at the time in the city of Brotherly Love. In perfect pitch, they asked, "can we help you with your bags, boys..” and out went the Bruins…..what a day…..
So, kick back, get ready for the weekend, but first, give a read to today’s COMUNICANO.
Net neutrality going down in flames as FCC votes to kill Title II rules
GOP’s 2-1 majority starts repeal process, with final vote coming later in 2017.
|Apple Is Lobbying Against Your Right to Repair iPhones, New York State Records Confirm
Behind the scenes, Apple is trying to kill legislation that would make it easier for normal people to fix iPhones.
Facebook will broadcast 20 MLB baseball games live
Facebook announced that it has reached a deal with Major League Baseball to broadcast 20 games this season, part of the tech giant’s push into premium video.
|Facebook Messenger debuts a new look focused on improving navigation
Facebook Messenger is getting a new look. No, it’s not getting rid of its Stories feature, Messenger Day, but is instead making a series a smaller changes to.
Uber launches Uber Freight, its app for long-haul trucking jobs
After getting a peek from Travis Kalanick earlier this month, Uber today officially launched Uber Freight, the company’s new service that will match truckers with companies who need cargo shipped.
Verizon May Have (Thankfully) Revolutionized Mobile Customer Service
If you hate calling customer support for help with mobile app issues, then you’ll probably want to send Verizon a gift basket after reading about their new Visual Interactive Calling feature.
|Medium now offers audio versions of its stories for members
Medium is hoping to sweeten the pot in order to get you to become a paying member. The publishing platform provider said that members will now be provided an audio version of every “exclusive, member-funded story” along with some additional selections chosen by the company’s editorial team.
|Telegram now lets users buy things from chatbots in its messaging app
Messaging app Telegram has dropped a major update today that sees its service gain support for chatbot payments. It has also added short video messages and more.
|Consumers 'would rather chat with bots' than customer support humans
Robots are getting better at what we do.
|SystemOne and Vodafone Tackle Medical Challenge with IoT
Vodafone’s global IoT network enables SystemOne to transmit medical diagnostic data in real-time.
|25+ Fully Remote Companies That Let You Work From Anywhere
These fully remote companies will let you work from home or anywhere else. Find a remote work job in this directory of companies that have embraced the remote work lifestyle.
