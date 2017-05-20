SMS Wars Are About to Start

Sooner or later its going to happen. Just like we saw pricing wars in voice years ago, SMS has remained a very lucrative market for mobile operators. But with the arrival of companies like mBlox, Mach, Syniverse we saw the first wave of non telco sellers of SMS and MMS services. And then we saw the arrival of Twilio, Nexmo, BICS and a handful of others who began selling SMS and MMS as a CPaaS (Communications Platform as A Service) and that further leveled the playing field.

But what if someone created a multi-service offering that allowed the users to on the fly change to the best priced service provider for the different uses of SMS/MMS?

If some company did that, then a white labeled solution could be offered. The functions that could be offered from multiple service providers would be offering access to SMS or MMS powered apps. Think about it, today I'm using a combination of Twilio and Zapier or IFTTT to send notifications to support low level functions like telling people I landed when I'm flying or a package arrived (SMS arrival notifications). When I place an order and the verification comes to my inbox and bang, since my Zapier account monitors my inbox when certain key words are mentioned in an email, I get sent an SMS notification.



But this could go farther. Things like multi-factor authentication can use a multiple services to send SMS, MMS or in app notification all reducing the risk of security breaches at one. This is also an ideal solution for multi-country operating companies who are using SMS or UDID to send messages related to package or transport tracking.

Someone will come along and crack the market open, and that will be a near term rival to Twilio and Nexmo....