Home Archives Profile Subscribe
The Comunicano for Friday May 19 2017
It's A Deal, Genband and Sonus Merge

SMS Wars Are About to Start

May 20, 2017

Sooner or later its going to happen. Just like we saw pricing wars in voice years ago, SMS has remained a very lucrative market for mobile operators. But with the arrival of companies like mBlox, Mach, Syniverse we saw the first wave of non telco sellers of SMS and MMS services. And then we saw the arrival of Twilio, Nexmo, BICS and a handful of others who began selling SMS and MMS as a CPaaS (Communications Platform as A Service) and that further leveled the playing field.

But what if someone created a multi-service offering that allowed the users to on the fly change to the best priced service provider for the different uses of SMS/MMS? 

If some company did that, then a white labeled solution could be offered. The functions that could be offered from multiple service providers would be offering access to SMS or MMS powered apps. Think about it, today I'm using a combination of Twilio and Zapier or IFTTT to send notifications to support low level functions like telling people I landed when I'm flying or a package arrived (SMS arrival notifications). When I place an order and the verification comes to my inbox and bang, since my Zapier account monitors my inbox when certain key words are mentioned in an email, I get sent an SMS notification. 

But this could go farther. Things like multi-factor authentication can use a multiple services to send SMS, MMS or in app notification all reducing the risk of security breaches at one. This is also an ideal solution for multi-country operating companies who are using SMS or UDID to send messages related to package or transport tracking.

Someone will come along and crack the market open, and that will be a near term rival to Twilio and Nexmo....

 

 

Posted on May 20, 2017 at 08:23 AM | | Comments (0)

|

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been saved. Comments are moderated and will not appear until approved by the author. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Comments are moderated, and will not appear until the author has approved them.

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)