Home Archives Profile Subscribe
SMS Wars Are About to Start

It's A Deal, Genband and Sonus Merge

May 23, 2017

Last Wednesday, I broke the news that Sonus and Genband are getting hitched. Today the announcement came out to make it official.

Why does this feel so much like the Nokia-Siemens deal to me? Why is this feeling like some jobs are going to be lost? Why most of all does this feel like customers are going to be the ones hurt near term while the companies put their teams together?

When mergers happen things don't stay the same. Ever. Integration. Consolidation of platforms. Integration of teams. Even billing and payment systems all get tossed up in the air. The teams that are in charge of combining the company are often the ones who survive, but if you're a head of something, figure that it's either you or someone else that's going to be the person with the job.

If you're a customer, it's never smooth sailing. All of a sudden your sales rep is gone. The Sales Engineer is busy explaining things internally about why this is that way vs. the other way. Then all of a sudden they're gone...it's no fun.

If you were considering Genband, Kandy or Sonus, maybe other solutions providers who are completely stable and not in the middle muddle of merger hell are a better option.....because when the dust settles, this will all still be a mess.

Posted on May 23, 2017 at 09:12 AM | | Comments (0)

|

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been saved. Comments are moderated and will not appear until approved by the author. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Comments are moderated, and will not appear until the author has approved them.

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)