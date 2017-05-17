Are Sonus and Genband Getting Hitched

Rumor has it that Sonus and Genband, two long time legacy VoIP players are getting hitched. While this has been talked about before, it seems to be gaining steam once again.

At the end of the day Genband has lots of legacy pieces and parts, and their KANDY WebRTC platform has been not much of anything at all, and a lot of their inventory has been recycled Nortel products. On the Sonus side there comes a lot of switch customer overlap, which means Sonus is hoping to bring their switches to the Genband customers.



This is an example of two companies who have not seen profits ever and should have. Thats speaks to management or the lack of. Sonus has been growing their top line based on acquisitions like Performance Technologies and Taqua revenue, not their own home grown revenue. Genband has been doing pretty much the same.

Perhaps carriers need to look at more profitable modern VoIP homegrown infrastructure players and avoid working with companies that end up having to integrate and blend together first, before servicing them.

The fallout though may not be seen that soon. Broadsoft, who is a big customer of Sonus via the Taqua acquisition won't be so hungry to feed the competition in softswitches. Don't be surprised if they look elsewhere for what they've been buying.