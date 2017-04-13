Accor Hotels Blocking Skype, Thankfully There's Dialpad

This week I've stayed in three Accor brand hotels, a Mercure and two Ibis Styles. Granted they are not my usual type of accommodations, but when it comes to traveling along the wine route for Decouvertes du Rhone, they are conveniently located and value priced. What they don't have though is functioning Wi-Fi and never really have.



For years I was challenged by their blocking of the ports to allow use of anything but WebMail to the point of creating a Google Apps domain back in 2007. Then it became harder to also use Microsoft Exchange which led to a full switch for the company to Google Apps.



Now it seems they block Skype. And not only Skype, even Skype's web page so to renew a Skype In number I had to do it on my mobile phone connected over LTE vs. the Mac.

Thankfully services like Dialpad, Zoom, WhatsApp and Telzio all worked on my Mac, and on the mobile Telegram and WhatsApp too. The biggest issue was talking to my staff. Instead of doing it all on the laptop I had to use the mobile..no big deal, but in this day and age, I shouldn't need a VPN in branded hotels....ugh