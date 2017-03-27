VoIPWatch Coverage of Enterprise Connect News

You have to love the conference industry. When one media company puts on a conference, the coverage from competitive companies is almost non-existent, despite the size of the advance press list. So be it. There is news coming out of Enterprise Connect and here's a summary of what I think is cool...so far.

TadHack Mini-this is the future of Enterprise Connect. The companies that had the foresight to sponsor and engage with the developers who are creating new technology to serve their fellow man. Some very cool ideas so give a read to Michelle Burbicks summary.

As for the rest--Genband keeps pushing Kandy like it's crack cocaine, offering tastes and samples, but not saying who the users are.....Voxbone adds CafeX to their customer base. For CafeX this is all about numbers. More numbers in more places. Telephone numbers that is. ...and for Voxbone, it is too now that Private Equity investment is really driving the business....Genesys, one of the largest providers of Contact Center solutions has taken the Pure approach when it comes to customer experience. And, Genesys seems to have had a revelation of sorts about WebRTC it seems. That means no Voxboning for them much longer.....as WebRTC eliminates the need for a phone number as all you need to do is click and call..For those of you old enough to remember Polycom and how they used to be BIG BIG BIG at Enterprise Connect, well, it's time for a changing of the guard it seems, as Jabra, a longtime pioneer in headset and earphone audio is making a BIG splash with a speakerphone for the Unified Communications sector.

And last but no means least, Masergy is opening up the pipes, the CloudPipes that is, and using a new fangled alliance to cross connect to multiple API's to enable workflow simplification. In many ways, this may be one of the most important announcements to come out of Enterprise Connect. The reason is, the Internet is running rocket fast. More new services, or as Jeff Pulver once called them, Purple Minutes, these new creations, or mashups like those created by pal Thomas Howe and other smart developers. With CloudPipes you can put your service in the cloud, any cloud, and be cross connected to Masergy via CloudPipes. This opens up a whole new rung of service delivery from core Class Five and SS7 functionality to more abstract features....



Got news from Enterprise Connect? Send it my way.