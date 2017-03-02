Home Archives Profile Subscribe
Google Voice on Your Pixel

The COMUNICANO for Thursday March 2 2017

March 02, 2017
 
 
MARCH 2 - ISSUE #34
Andy Abramson
 
 
Yahoo is on its way to being part of Verizon, but the soap opera in Sunnyvale seems to find a way to continue. And, the media, which now enjoys exposing errors made in Silicon Valley because the CEO’s and founders who want to be positioned as “rock stars” are going to be paying the price. People, not products and services, have become the news stories of late. It’s time for a media reset as it’s the product or service that the market eventually uses to decide a company’s fate.

On the subject of services, Facebook, is showing a very socially responsible side, has added a feature to help prevent suicide. As someone who has a friend actively involved in suicide prevention this is awesome news and follows the “safe check in” approach that FB likes to promote in times of disaster.

In other news Netflix is doing more and more with Artificial Intelligence (AI) while YouTube seeks to be Cable 2.0 but better.  Facebook adds an Apple TV app, Spotify goes Higher Fi, Medium goes Snap. All those stories and more are in today’s COMUNICANO.
Yahoo’s head lawyer is taking the fall for its hacking, while CEO Marissa Mayer is getting her pay docked
WWW.RECODE.NETShare
The blame for the massive breach falls on Ron Bell and not where it belongs — at the top.
Yahoo cookie hacks affected 32 million accounts, CEO foregoes bonus
ARSTECHNICA.COMShare
Nation-sponsored attackers targeted 26 specific accounts.
Snap Watch
Snap IPO Values Photo-Chat App Maker at Twice Facebook’s Worth
WWW.BLOOMBERG.COMShare
Snap Inc., maker of the disappearing photo app that relies upon the fickle favor of millennials, is going public at a valuation at least twice as expensive as Facebook Inc., and four times more costly than Twitter Inc.
SEC advisory committee to question Snap's transparency for investors
WWW.REUTERS.COMShare
An investor committee that advises the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will next week review if Snap Inc’s decision to deny shareholders voting rights might also reduce the social media company’s public disclosures on executive pay and other governance matters, the head of that committee told Reuters on Wednesday.
OTT Watch
Cord-cutting pace quickens
WWW.RAPIDTVNEWS.COMShare
The dumping over the last 12 months of multichannel video programming distributors’ offers has ‘meaningfully’ accelerated, says analyst Moffet Nathanson.
Netflix uses AI in its new codec to compress video scene by scene
QZ.COMShare
Barcelona, Spain Annoying pauses in your streaming movies are going to become less common, thanks to a new trick Netflix is rolling out. 
YouTube TV needs to nail technical performance
WWW.BUSINESSINSIDER.COMShare
YouTube could get an early edge is if it nails the technical aspects of YouTube TV.
Launch Watch
Facebook Launches Video App for Apple TV
WWW.MACSTORIES.NETShare
Last night Facebook launched its first app for the Apple TV. Its technical name is simply ‘Facebook,’ since it’s bundled with the Facebook iOS app, but marketing images dub it Facebook Video. 
Spotify is preparing to launch a Hi-Fi music tier
WWW.THEVERGE.COMShare
Spotify is preparing to launch a lossless audio version of its streaming service, according to multiple sources. The offering is currently called Spotify Hi-Fi.
Medium Launches Series: Snapchat Stories, But for Medium
WWW.WIRED.COMShare
Now, instead of writing a post, you can create a Series.
Octane AI opens to the public, launches Convos feature to bring blog posts into Messenger
VENTUREBEAT.COMShare
Octane AI has hit a milestone four months after introducing its bot creation platform to the world. 
Allo now makes it easier to bring Google Assistant into conversations - The Verge
WWW.THEVERGE.COMShare
The Google Assistant is the one truly unique feature that Allo — one of Google’s many chat apps — has going for it, and today Google is making the feature even more prominent.
Odds & Ends
Why We Embrace Team Turnover
WWW.STARTUPS.COShare
 
Do you enjoy receiving this? Please share it:
     
Carefully curated by Andy Abramson with Revue
If you were forwarded this newsletter and you like it, you can subscribe here.

Posted on March 02, 2017 at 09:07 AM | | Comments (0)

|

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been saved. Comments are moderated and will not appear until approved by the author. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Comments are moderated, and will not appear until the author has approved them.

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)