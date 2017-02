The Comunicano for Wednesday February 1 2017

Of course the elimination of roaming doesn’t help US based roamers when they visit Europe, but given how Wednesdays are always interesting news days. Waking up and seeing how the EU is really ending roaming charges across Europe in June of this year, after all the years we worked with Truphone , has me wondering about the company’s fate.Of course the elimination of roaming doesn’t help US based roamers when they visit Europe, but given how Google Fi has a deal with UK based Three, it sure gives them a big kick forward. That is, at least until the UK exits the EU. After that Fi will need a deal on the continent, so expect them to do something bigger with either DT, the parent of USA based T-Mobile or Vodafone for continental wide roaming. In other news, AT&T and Google continue their speed wars; Facebook looks to become a TV network; the FCC is changing the rules, again; Slack is expanding fast into the Enterprise; and Uber gets a big partner in the self driving car market. All that and MORE, in today’s COMUNICANO.