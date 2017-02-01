The Comunicano for Wednesday February 1 2017

|
Wednesdays are always interesting news days. Waking up and seeing how the EU is really ending roaming charges across Europe in June
of this year, after all the years we worked with Truphone
, has me wondering about the company’s fate.
Of course the elimination of roaming doesn’t help US based roamers when they visit Europe, but given how Google Fi
has a deal with UK based Three,
it sure gives them a big kick forward. That is, at least until the UK exits the EU. After that Fi will need a deal on the continent, so expect them to do something bigger with either DT, the parent of USA based T-Mobile or Vodafone for continental wide roaming.
In other news, AT&T and Google continue their speed wars; Facebook looks to become a TV network; the FCC is changing the rules, again; Slack is expanding fast into the Enterprise; and Uber gets a big partner in the self driving car market. All that and MORE, in today’s COMUNICANO.
|
|Use of Ad-Blocking Software Rises by 30% Worldwide
People are increasingly using the technology on their mobile devices and computers to block intrusive advertisements while surfing the web.
|
|AT&T plans to deliver fast Internet over power poles
In the race to 5G, AT&T can share power lines power lines with power companies
|Google Fiber Now Pushing Gigabit Fixed Wireless
Google Fiber gained gigabit fixed wireless capability when it acquired Webpass. Current technology is point-to-point, however, limiting its use to …
|How to choose the best Wi-Fi replacement for your Apple AirPort routers
Amid uncertainty about Apple’s plans for its Wi-Fi routers, what other options work best for Mac, iPhone, and iPad owners?
|
|Facebook Developing Video App for Apple TV, Other Set-Tops (Report)
Facebook is developing an app for set-top boxes including Apple TV, as a way to bring longer-form video content – and video ads – to big-screen TVs in consumers’ living rooms, the Wall Street Journal reported.
|WhatsApp to let users edit and recall sent messages
WhatsApp could soon introduce the ability to recall sent messages, easing the minds of people that regularly panic after sending texts by mistake.
|
|New FCC chair vows to shrink industry regulations
The new Republican chairman of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission, Ajit Pai, vowed to pare back outdated commission regulations, but declined to say if he will move quickly to overturn the Obama administration’s landmark net neutrality rules.
|New FCC chief gets to work cutting back regs
|The FCC won’t force cable companies to unlock their set-top boxes after all
The cable guys win one, courtesy of a Trump appointee.
|
|Slack is expanding its team chat app to work with the largest companies
Team communication service Slack today announced a new product designed to help its software scale to organizations with tens of thousands of employees. It’s called Slack Enterprise Grid, and it’s…
|
|Uber and Daimler Join Forces on Self-Driving Cars
I’m excited to announce an agreement with Daimler, one of the world’s top auto manufacturers with more than a century of experience designing some of the
|
|Google Upgrades Security Controls for G Suite Business Customers
Google says its updates to the G Suite applications are designed to bolster access controls and data leak prevention capabilities.
|How to Find and Get Hired for a Remote Job
When it’s raining, snowing, or sweltering hot outside, I am grateful for my 30-second “commute.” When I see photos of open offices with people trying to work side by side at long tables, I’m grateful for the solitude of my home office. When I hear that some people…
|Map Plots the Fastest Route to America’s Michelin-Starred Restaurants
Visiting one restaurant a night, it would take travelers five months to reach them all.
|EU announces deal to end all wireless roaming charges starting June 2017
The European Union took a big step toward creating a Digital Single Market today with the announcement of a deal that would end roaming charges for mobile consumers across the continent.
|The Internet Is Mostly Bots
More than half of web traffic comes from automated programs—many of them malicious.
|
|
