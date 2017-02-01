Home Archives Profile Subscribe
Polycom Still In the Hardware World
The Comunicano for Wednesday February 1 2017

FEBRUARY 1 - ISSUE #13
Andy Abramson
Wednesdays are always interesting news days. Waking up and seeing how the EU is really ending roaming charges across Europe in June of this year, after all the years we worked with Truphone, has me wondering about the company’s fate.

Of course the elimination of roaming doesn’t help US based roamers when they visit Europe, but given how Google Fi has a deal with UK based Three, it sure gives them a big kick forward. That is, at least until the UK exits the EU. After that Fi will need a deal on the continent, so expect them to do something bigger with either DT, the parent of USA based T-Mobile or Vodafone for continental wide roaming.
In other news, AT&T and Google continue their speed wars; Facebook looks to become a TV network; the FCC is changing the rules, again; Slack is expanding fast into the Enterprise; and Uber gets a big partner in the self driving car market. All that and MORE, in today’s COMUNICANO.
Use of Ad-Blocking Software Rises by 30% Worldwide
WWW.NYTIMES.COMShare
People are increasingly using the technology on their mobile devices and computers to block intrusive advertisements while surfing the web.
Speed Watch
AT&T plans to deliver fast Internet over power poles
WWW.USATODAY.COMShare
In the race to 5G, AT&T can share power lines power lines with power companies
Google Fiber Now Pushing Gigabit Fixed Wireless
WWW.TELECOMPETITOR.COMShare
Google Fiber gained gigabit fixed wireless capability when it acquired Webpass. Current technology is point-to-point, however, limiting its use to …
How to choose the best Wi-Fi replacement for your Apple AirPort routers
WWW.ITNEWS.COMShare
Amid uncertainty about Apple’s plans for its Wi-Fi routers, what other options work best for Mac, iPhone, and iPad owners?
FaceBook Watch
Facebook Developing Video App for Apple TV, Other Set-Tops (Report)
VARIETY.COMShare
Facebook is developing an app for set-top boxes including Apple TV, as a way to bring longer-form video content – and video ads – to big-screen TVs in consumers’ living rooms, the Wall Street Journal reported.
WhatsApp to let users edit and recall sent messages
WWW.TELEGRAPH.CO.UKShare
WhatsApp could soon introduce the ability to recall sent messages, easing the minds of people that regularly panic after sending texts by mistake.
Fed Watch
New FCC chair vows to shrink industry regulations
WWW.REUTERS.COMShare
The new Republican chairman of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission, Ajit Pai, vowed to pare back outdated commission regulations, but declined to say if he will move quickly to overturn the Obama administration’s landmark net neutrality rules.
New FCC chief gets to work cutting back regs
THEHILL.COMShare
 
The FCC won’t force cable companies to unlock their set-top boxes after all
WWW.RECODE.NETShare
The cable guys win one, courtesy of a Trump appointee.
Slack Watch
Slack is expanding its team chat app to work with the largest companies
WWW.THEVERGE.COMShare
Team communication service Slack today announced a new product designed to help its software scale to organizations with tens of thousands of employees. It’s called Slack Enterprise Grid, and it’s…
Uber Watch
Uber and Daimler Join Forces on Self-Driving Cars
NEWSROOM.UBER.COMShare
I’m excited to announce an agreement with Daimler, one of the world’s top auto manufacturers with more than a century of experience designing some of the
Odds & Ends
Google Upgrades Security Controls for G Suite Business Customers
WWW.EWEEK.COMShare
Google says its updates to the G Suite applications are designed to bolster access controls and data leak prevention capabilities.
How to Find and Get Hired for a Remote Job
ZAPIER.COMShare
When it’s raining, snowing, or sweltering hot outside, I am grateful for my 30-second “commute.” When I see photos of open offices with people trying to work side by side at long tables, I’m grateful for the solitude of my home office. When I hear that some people…
Map Plots the Fastest Route to America’s Michelin-Starred Restaurants
MENTALFLOSS.COMShare
Visiting one restaurant a night, it would take travelers five months to reach them all.
EU announces deal to end all wireless roaming charges starting June 2017
VENTUREBEAT.COMShare
The European Union took a big step toward creating a Digital Single Market today with the announcement of a deal that would end roaming charges for mobile consumers across the continent.
The Internet Is Mostly Bots
WWW.THEATLANTIC.COMShare
More than half of web traffic comes from automated programs—many of them malicious.
