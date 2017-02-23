The COMUNICANO for Thursday February 23 2017

Getting Quoted…and getting quoted regularly are two different things. So far this year I’ve been quoted three times. Last year over 40. Like the number of exits Comunicano has been involved in, now 42, this isn’t luck, chance or accidental. It’s all about having insight, perspective and opinion on subjects, and having the ability to articulate the answer so it’s reporter educational and friendly. CLEAR, has my quote, but the background provided to the reporter is there too…that’s how you GET QUOTED…There’s also news about Amazon getting in some hot water, Facebook trying to play nice, faster mobile in the USA, Twitter getting more “personal”, Lyft adding more cities and more news you need to know, so now onto the news in today’s COMUNICANO. So the first story about the fastest way through some airports,, has my quote, but the background provided to the reporter is there too…that’s how you GET QUOTED…There’s also news aboutgetting in some hot water,trying to play nice, faster mobile in the USA,getting more “personal”,adding more cities and more news you need to know, so now onto the news in today’s