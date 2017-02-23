Home Archives Profile Subscribe
The Comunicano for Wednesday February 22 2017

The COMUNICANO for Thursday February 23 2017

February 23, 2017
 
 
FEBRUARY 23 - ISSUE #29
Andy Abramson
 
 
Getting Quoted…and getting quoted regularly are two different things. So far this year I’ve been quoted three times. Last year over 40. Like the number of exits Comunicano has been involved in, now 42, this isn’t luck, chance or accidental. It’s all about having insight, perspective and opinion on subjects, and having the ability to articulate the answer so it’s reporter educational and friendly. 
So the first story about the fastest way through some airports, CLEAR, has my quote, but the background provided to the reporter is there too…that’s how you GET QUOTED…There’s also news about Amazon getting in some hot water, Facebook trying to play nice, faster mobile in the USA, Twitter getting more “personal”, Lyft adding more cities and more news you need to know, so now onto the news in today’s COMUNICANO.
Travel Watch
Now you can go through MSP airport security with a fingerprint or iris scan
WWW.TWINCITIES.COMShare
New biometric technology at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport lets fliers go through security with a fingerprint or iris scan.
Norwegian Air steps up transatlantic pressure with $65 fares| Reuters
WWW.REUTERS.COMShare
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA on Thursday announced plans to offer transatlantic flights on 10 new routes between the United States and Europe starting at $65, ramping up pressure on U.S. and European rivals.
Media Watch
Facebook Is Trying To Smooth Over Relationships With The Media
WWW.BUZZFEED.COMShare
Facebook’s new head of news partnerships, Campbell Brown, is hosting off-the-record events at her Manhattan home with big-name media people…
Amazon Watch
What 'Chime' is it? Amazon sued over name of its new online conferencing technology
WWW.GEEKWIRE.COMShare
A New York-based tech company has filed a federal trademark suit against Amazon Web Services over the name of the cloud giant's newly launched Chime online
Amazon resists US demands to hand over Echo audio in murder case
WWW.ZDNET.COMShare
Prosecutors want the audio recordings for evidence, but are they protected by free speech laws?
Ridesharing Watch
Google’s Waze Plans Expansion of Ride-Sharing Service
WWW.WSJ.COMShare
Google is planning to dramatically expand a carpool service on its popular navigation app Waze, setting the tech giant on a collision course with the ride-sharing industry.
Lyft launches in 54 new cities, while Uber does damage control
MONEY.CNN.COMShare
Lyft has launched 94 new cities total since the beginning of the year, on the heels of trouble at Uber.
Wireless Watch
T-Mobile Continues to Boost Capacity for Customers with LTE-U Launching in Spring 2017
NEWSROOM.T-MOBILE.COMShare
 
GE, Intel, AT&T team up to put cameras, mics in San Diego
WWW.REUTERS.COMShare
General Electric will put cameras, microphones and sensors on 3,200 street lights in San Diego this year, marking the first large-scale use of “smart city” tools GE says can help monitor traffic and pinpoint crime, but raising potential privacy concerns.
Why I am not going to buy a cellphone
AEON.COShare
It is mildly subversive and perhaps a little quaint when someone clings to their flip phone and refuses a smartphone. 
Odds & Ends
Google's Perspective API Opens Up Its Troll-Fighting AI
WWW.WIRED.COMShare
Google subsidiary Jigsaw is now offering developers access to an API for its AI-based detector for abusive comments.
Twitter tweaks direct messages for brands so they sound more human
VENTUREBEAT.COMShare
Twitter is once again tinkering with direct messages, this time to let brands show customers that they’re communicating with a human, not an automated bot. 
How Peter Thiel’s Palantir Helped the NSA Spy on the Whole World
THEINTERCEPT.COMShare
 
How leaders of 9 billion-dollar companies stay productive
MASHABLE.COMShare
A little thought can go a long way
Do you enjoy receiving this? Please share it:
     
Carefully curated by Andy Abramson with Revue
If you were forwarded this newsletter and you like it, you can subscribe here.

Posted on February 23, 2017 at 09:55 AM in Current Affairs, Mobile, PSTN, Startups, Travel, VoIP, VoIP and Wi-FI, Web/Tech, Weblogs, Wireless | | Comments (0)

|

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been saved. Comments are moderated and will not appear until approved by the author. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Comments are moderated, and will not appear until the author has approved them.

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)