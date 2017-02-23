The COMUNICANO for Thursday February 23 2017

|
Getting Quoted…and getting quoted regularly are two different things. So far this year I’ve been quoted three times. Last year over 40. Like the number of exits Comunicano has been involved in, now 42, this isn’t luck, chance or accidental. It’s all about having insight, perspective and opinion on subjects, and having the ability to articulate the answer so it’s reporter educational and friendly.
So the first story about the fastest way through some airports, CLEAR
, has my quote, but the background provided to the reporter is there too…that’s how you GET QUOTED…There’s also news about Amazon
getting in some hot water, Facebook
trying to play nice, faster mobile in the USA, Twitter
getting more “personal”, Lyft
adding more cities and more news you need to know, so now onto the news in today’s COMUNICANO
.
|
|
|Now you can go through MSP airport security with a fingerprint or iris scan
New biometric technology at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport lets fliers go through security with a fingerprint or iris scan.
|Norwegian Air steps up transatlantic pressure with $65 fares| Reuters
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA on Thursday announced plans to offer transatlantic flights on 10 new routes between the United States and Europe starting at $65, ramping up pressure on U.S. and European rivals.
|
|Facebook Is Trying To Smooth Over Relationships With The Media
Facebook’s new head of news partnerships, Campbell Brown, is hosting off-the-record events at her Manhattan home with big-name media people…
|
|What 'Chime' is it? Amazon sued over name of its new online conferencing technology
A New York-based tech company has filed a federal trademark suit against Amazon Web Services over the name of the cloud giant's newly launched Chime online
|Amazon resists US demands to hand over Echo audio in murder case
Prosecutors want the audio recordings for evidence, but are they protected by free speech laws?
|
|Google’s Waze Plans Expansion of Ride-Sharing Service
Google is planning to dramatically expand a carpool service on its popular navigation app Waze, setting the tech giant on a collision course with the ride-sharing industry.
|Lyft launches in 54 new cities, while Uber does damage control
Lyft has launched 94 new cities total since the beginning of the year, on the heels of trouble at Uber.
|
|T-Mobile Continues to Boost Capacity for Customers with LTE-U Launching in Spring 2017
|GE, Intel, AT&T team up to put cameras, mics in San Diego
General Electric will put cameras, microphones and sensors on 3,200 street lights in San Diego this year, marking the first large-scale use of “smart city” tools GE says can help monitor traffic and pinpoint crime, but raising potential privacy concerns.
|Why I am not going to buy a cellphone
It is mildly subversive and perhaps a little quaint when someone clings to their flip phone and refuses a smartphone.
|
|Google's Perspective API Opens Up Its Troll-Fighting AI
Google subsidiary Jigsaw is now offering developers access to an API for its AI-based detector for abusive comments.
|Twitter tweaks direct messages for brands so they sound more human
Twitter is once again tinkering with direct messages, this time to let brands show customers that they’re communicating with a human, not an automated bot.
|How Peter Thiel’s Palantir Helped the NSA Spy on the Whole World
|How leaders of 9 billion-dollar companies stay productive
A little thought can go a long way
|
|
|
