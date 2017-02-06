The Comunicano for Monday February 6 2017

FEBRUARY 6 - ISSUE #16

The Super Bowl was one of the best games ever, and for the advertisers who took options on overtime commercials, a big win that way for them on price versus audience delivery. The ads and the halftime show with drones certainly were big hits in Houston and around the world. What’s more, it was the first ever to be seen in VR (virtual reality). Now that’s COOL!!



We’ll lead off with some non-game coverage and then jump into more news as the commercials are certainly stirring up a lot of online commentary. Then we’ll follow with a bunch of news nuggets on Apple, and more on Artificial Intelligence, the FCC, VC’s, insight on Microsoft Edge and WebRTC, plus a bunch of other news you need to know including a nice peek into the new in flight Wi-Fi speeds for those who fly.



Bowl Watch

Google Home's Super Bowl Ad Exposes a Big Flaw WWW.YAHOO.COM – Share Something odd happened around the country while the Super Bowl commercial for the Google Home speaker ran on TVs everywhere. The ad, which showed loving families using the smart home speaker for listening to music and turning on and off the lights, also managed to set off Google Homes in the real world

Apple Watch

Apple's Trump Card Inside Your New MacBook Pro WWW.FORBES.COM – Share Although macOS and the Touch Bar help the MacBook family stand out from the Windows 10 powered crowds, the competition are leaning heavily on 4G technology to create standalone connected laptops. Is it time Apple joined the party?

AI Watch

Friends & Enemies

Microsoft and the WebRTC Edge Case BLOGGEEK.ME – Share Microsoft just announced its WebRTC Edge support. This move is something that should have happened a long time ago. Now? It has little benefit to WebRTC.

Here’s Exactly How the Internet Is Now Under Threat BACKCHANNEL.COM – Share When President Obama nominated Tom Wheeler as the 31st chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), some activists were wary because of his background as an advocate for cable and…

VC’s are not your friends, they’re frenemies MEDIUM.COM – Share One of the biggest mistakes entrepreneurs make is not understanding the relationship they have with their investors. At times they confuse VC’s with their friends. At Rocket Science our video game…

Agreement on roaming wholesale caps: impact on competition and European end-users MVNOEUROPE.EU – Share Brussels, 1 February 2017 – Yesterday evening, an agreement was reached between EU lawmakers and Member States on the level of caps for the wholesale roaming charges mobile network operators pay each other when their customers call, send texts or use their data in another EU member State.

Odds & Ends

Uber's getting serious about its flying car business WWW.IN.TECHRADAR.COM – Share Uber is showing that it’s not resting on its laurels when it comes to becoming the leader in on-demand navigation – the company has just hired NASA aircraft

Hiring tip: don’t interview like the NFL M.SIGNALVNOISE.COM – Share Some people are destined for mediocrity. Take this guy for example: A college kid, who, despite a semi-decent college showing as an American football quarterback, was drafted 199th by a professional…

Gogo 2Ku connectivity impresses on Delta east coast flight RUNWAYGIRLNETWORK.COM – Share With Gogo rolling out its new 2Ku satellite connectivity system at the pace of about one equipped aircraft per day, the odds of ending up on a flight with the service in the wild are quickly increasing.

