The Comunicano for Monday February 6 2017

|FEBRUARY 6 - ISSUE #16
A massive :Thank You All" to the team at Revue for your kind words this past week.
Before we jump into the news we have to smile! High praise indeed!
The Super Bowl was one of the best games ever, and for the advertisers who took options on overtime commercials, a big win that way for them on price versus audience delivery. The ads and the halftime show with drones certainly were big hits in Houston and around the world. What’s more, it was the first ever to be seen in VR (virtual reality). Now that’s COOL!!
We’ll lead off with some non-game coverage and then jump into more news as the commercials are certainly stirring up a lot of online commentary. Then we’ll follow with a bunch of news nuggets on Apple, and more on Artificial Intelligence, the FCC, VC’s, insight on Microsoft Edge and WebRTC, plus a bunch of other news you need to know including a nice peek into the new in flight Wi-Fi speeds for those who fly.
That’s all in today’s overtime sized COMUNICANO!
|2017 Super Bowl becomes first VR UHD-enabled Big Game
This year’s dramatic Super Bowl, the 51st iteration of the American football championship, became the first to get Ultra HD virtual reality (VR) coverage.
|Super Bowl 2017 ads navigate fraught political landscape
Amid a turbulent political atmosphere, advertising executives are rolling out the comedy, carbohydrates, and in the case of InBev Anheuser-Busch, an ad about its immigrant founder
|All the ads that ran during the Super Bowl, in order
Ads from Budweiser, 84 Lumber, Buick, Amazon, Snickers, Samsung, and more.
|Netflix's 'Stranger Things' generated the most Super Bowl ad tweets, according to Amobee
There were 307,000 tweets about “Stranger Things” between 6.30 p.m. and 11.00 p.m. ET during the big game.
|Verizon is trolling their competitors on Twitter and T-Mobile is standing up for themselves
|Airbnb follows Super Bowl ad with call to house 100K in need
Airbnb is following up its Super Bowl ad calling for acceptance with a campaign to provide short-term housing over the next five years for 100,000 people in need. An announcement…
|Google Home's Super Bowl Ad Exposes a Big Flaw
Something odd happened around the country while the Super Bowl commercial for the Google Home speaker ran on TVs everywhere. The ad, which showed loving families using the smart home speaker for listening to music and turning on and off the lights, also managed to set off Google Homes in the real world
|Intel powered the drones during Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl halftime show
There were 300 drones dancing behind Lady Gaga during the Super Bowl halftime show. They’re called Shooting Stars and were previously used in a holiday show..
|Amazon Echo spot ‘primes’ Super Bowl audience for drone delivery in the US
Although Amazon ran a Super Bowl ad for Echo, its delivery drones stole the show. The e-commerce titan's Super Bowl spot featured a woman and a..
|Apple's Trump Card Inside Your New MacBook Pro
Although macOS and the Touch Bar help the MacBook family stand out from the Windows 10 powered crowds, the competition are leaning heavily on 4G technology to create standalone connected laptops. Is it time Apple joined the party?
|5 everyday products and services ripe for AI domination
What if artificial intelligence actually made a difference in our everyday lives?
|Why You Need to Use AI in Email Marketing Now
As more and more software passes the Turing test — ensuring indistinguishability from humans versus robots — artificial intelligence (AI) will become more and more integrated into our live
|When Trump Tweets, This Bot Makes Money
Ben Gaddis, president of Austin-based advertising company T3 made an Internet bot that shorts stock when President Donald Trump tweets negatively about a company.
|Microsoft and the WebRTC Edge Case
Microsoft just announced its WebRTC Edge support. This move is something that should have happened a long time ago. Now? It has little benefit to WebRTC.
|Here’s Exactly How the Internet Is Now Under Threat
When President Obama nominated Tom Wheeler as the 31st chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), some activists were wary because of his background as an advocate for cable and…
|VC’s are not your friends, they’re frenemies
One of the biggest mistakes entrepreneurs make is not understanding the relationship they have with their investors. At times they confuse VC’s with their friends. At Rocket Science our video game…
|The Univision blackout isn't about Latinos' access to news — it's about money
Univision’s fee dispute with Charter is a garden-variety battle over leverage. President Trump’s policies about Mexico, the border and visas are not a factor.
|Agreement on roaming wholesale caps: impact on competition and European end-users
Brussels, 1 February 2017 – Yesterday evening, an agreement was reached between EU lawmakers and Member States on the level of caps for the wholesale roaming charges mobile network operators pay each other when their customers call, send texts or use their data in another EU member State.
|Uber's getting serious about its flying car business
Uber is showing that it’s not resting on its laurels when it comes to becoming the leader in on-demand navigation – the company has just hired NASA aircraft
|Hiring tip: don’t interview like the NFL
Some people are destined for mediocrity. Take this guy for example: A college kid, who, despite a semi-decent college showing as an American football quarterback, was drafted 199th by a professional…
|Gogo 2Ku connectivity impresses on Delta east coast flight
With Gogo rolling out its new 2Ku satellite connectivity system at the pace of about one equipped aircraft per day, the odds of ending up on a flight with the service in the wild are quickly increasing.
|This 17-hour flight is now the longest in the world
Qatar Airways is new titleholder for the world’s longest regularly scheduled airline flight.
