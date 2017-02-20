Home Archives Profile Subscribe
Another Day, Another Conferencing App
The Comunicano for Wednesday February 22 2017

The Comunicano for Monday February 20 2017

February 20, 2017

 

 
 
FEBRUARY 20 - ISSUE #26
Andy Abramson

For a Presidents’s Day holiday Monday, there’s a lot of interesting news out there to read. 
 
I was debating putting the Uber Sexual Harassment story in the Comunicano at all, as the news coverage is so widespread, but given how fast they have responded and the actions taken, it deserves amplification….
Right or wrong, give Uber credit for responding to a crisis over a weekend as fast as they did. Now the key is to make the actions they take PUBLIC, not keep things too quiet, which is often the case in crisis management. 
As we tell our crisis management clients. “Bad news travels fast and far. Good news doesn’t travel at all.” Uber needs to make sure whatever they do to correct things has to travel

There’s a lot more to read, including some sports news involving Intel’s Slam Dunk, YouTube, the FCC and FM, Snap, Second Hand car buying…All that and a LOT, LOT MORE, in today’s COMUNICANO.
Reflecting on one very, very strange year at Uber by Susan J. Fowler
It’s a strange, fascinating, and slightly horrifying story that deserves to be told while it is still fresh in my mind, so here we go.
Uber CEO responds to claims of workplace sexism
“Abhorrent”
Media Watch
The FCC wants you to be able to listen to FM radio from your smartphone
Unbeknown to many consumers, most smartphones actually come with FM radio receivers already built in. 
YouTube to stop 30-second unskippable ads
Starting next year, YouTube will stop allowing the 30-second unskippable ad and will focus instead on shorter formats.
Shopping Watch
Snapchat Spectacles: Where to Buy Online
No more tracking down a mysterious vending machine.
Connected car in the second-hand lot? Don't buy it if you're not hack-savvy
Retail Watch
New data highlights Amazon Australia threat
Neilsen research has underlined the threat to Australian retailers from Amazon.
The impact of voice-activated virtual assistants on retail
2016 saw an incredible rise in connected home devices, specifically Amazon Echo (8 million devices sold) and Google Home devices. 
Drone Watch
2017 NBA Dunk Contest: How Aaron Gordon's Drone Dunk Went Awry
Aaron Gordon’s initial vision for his &quot;Drone Dunk&quot; was to merge basketball and tech in a new way—but then his biggest fear, the dunk’s timing spoiled
Intel Slam Dunk Drone, hidden communications.
Intel + Sports | For the Win
Intel ups the sports and technology game, offering a deeper experience for makers, gamers, and athletes with transformative products and partnerships.
Hype Watch
These University of Washington professors are teaching a course on bullshit
Watch out, Big Data.
AT&T completes its first "flying COW" test flight
During several short test flights in a “dead zone” about an hour outside of Atlanta, the drones successfully transmitted and received LTE signals.
It's Time To Take AI Seriously
New York's City-Funded Tech Hub Looks Like a Prison Built by Ikea
As evidenced in the designs released by the mayor’s office, 14th street’s new tech tower looks like what would happen if you asked Ikea to build a white-collar prison.
Money Watch
High-flying Portland startup snags $15.5M, set to add dozens of jobs
Apple buys Israel's facial recognition firm RealFace
US giant acquires Tel Aviv-based Israeli cybertechnology startup for a couple of million dollars, Calcalist says
Odds & Ends
Microsoft Accelerates HoloLens V3 Development, Sidesteps V2
Twelve ways to make yourself a Gmail genius
Transfer money, search more accurately, or engage with your appliances: tips and tricks to enhance and customise the world’s most popular webmail service
Developer Prep for TADHack-mini Orlando
A summary of local help we’re getting in putting TADHack-mini Orlando together, why TADHack is unique, and some guidance in prep for TADHack-mini Orlando.
