The Comunicano for Monday February 20 2017



For a Presidents’s Day holiday Monday, there’s a lot of interesting news out there to read. I was debating putting the Uber Sexual Harassment story in the Comunicano at all, as the news coverage is so widespread, but given how fast they have responded and the actions taken, it deserves amplification…. Right or wrong, give Uber credit for responding to a crisis over a weekend as fast as they did. Now the key is to make the actions they take PUBLIC, not keep things too quiet, which is often the case in crisis management. As we tell our crisis management clients. “Bad news travels fast and far. Good news doesn’t travel at all.” Uber needs to make sure whatever they do to correct things has to travel…

There’s a lot more to read, including some sports news involving Intel’s Slam Dunk, YouTube, the FCC and FM, Snap, Second Hand car buying…All that and a LOT, LOT MORE, in today’s COMUNICANO.