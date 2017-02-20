The Comunicano for Monday February 20 2017

|
|FEBRUARY 20 - ISSUE #26
|
|
For a Presidents’s Day holiday Monday, there’s a lot of interesting news out there to read.
I was debating putting the Uber Sexual Harassment story in the Comunicano at all, as the news coverage is so widespread, but given how fast they have responded and the actions taken, it deserves amplification….
Right or wrong, give Uber credit for responding to a crisis over a weekend as fast as they did. Now the key is to make the actions they take PUBLIC, not keep things too quiet, which is often the case in crisis management.
As we tell our crisis management clients. “Bad news travels fast and far. Good news doesn’t travel at all.” Uber needs to make sure whatever they do to correct things has to travel…
There’s a lot more to read, including some sports news involving Intel’s Slam Dunk, YouTube, the FCC and FM, Snap, Second Hand car buying…All that and a LOT, LOT MORE, in today’s COMUNICANO.
|
|Reflecting on one very, very strange year at Uber by Susan J. Fowler
It’s a strange, fascinating, and slightly horrifying story that deserves to be told while it is still fresh in my mind, so here we go.
|Uber CEO responds to claims of workplace sexism
|
|The FCC wants you to be able to listen to FM radio from your smartphone
Unbeknown to many consumers, most smartphones actually come with FM radio receivers already built in.
|YouTube to stop 30-second unskippable ads
Starting next year, YouTube will stop allowing the 30-second unskippable ad and will focus instead on shorter formats.
|
|Snapchat Spectacles: Where to Buy Online
No more tracking down a mysterious vending machine.
|Connected car in the second-hand lot? Don't buy it if you're not hack-savvy
|
|New data highlights Amazon Australia threat
Neilsen research has underlined the threat to Australian retailers from Amazon.
|The impact of voice-activated virtual assistants on retail
2016 saw an incredible rise in connected home devices, specifically Amazon Echo (8 million devices sold) and Google Home devices.
|
|2017 NBA Dunk Contest: How Aaron Gordon's Drone Dunk Went Awry
Aaron Gordon’s initial vision for his "Drone Dunk" was to merge basketball and tech in a new way—but then his biggest fear, the dunk’s timing spoiled
|Intel Slam Dunk Drone, hidden communications.
|Intel + Sports | For the Win
Intel ups the sports and technology game, offering a deeper experience for makers, gamers, and athletes with transformative products and partnerships.
|
|These University of Washington professors are teaching a course on bullshit
|AT&T completes its first "flying COW" test flight
During several short test flights in a “dead zone” about an hour outside of Atlanta, the drones successfully transmitted and received LTE signals.
|It's Time To Take AI Seriously
|New York's City-Funded Tech Hub Looks Like a Prison Built by Ikea
As evidenced in the designs released by the mayor’s office, 14th street’s new tech tower looks like what would happen if you asked Ikea to build a white-collar prison.
|
|High-flying Portland startup snags $15.5M, set to add dozens of jobs
|Apple buys Israel's facial recognition firm RealFace
US giant acquires Tel Aviv-based Israeli cybertechnology startup for a couple of million dollars, Calcalist says
|
|Microsoft Accelerates HoloLens V3 Development, Sidesteps V2
|Twelve ways to make yourself a Gmail genius
Transfer money, search more accurately, or engage with your appliances: tips and tricks to enhance and customise the world’s most popular webmail service
|Developer Prep for TADHack-mini Orlando
A summary of local help we’re getting in putting TADHack-mini Orlando together, why TADHack is unique, and some guidance in prep for TADHack-mini Orlando.
|
|
Do you enjoy receiving this? Please share it:
|
Carefully curated by Andy Abramson with Revue
If you were forwarded this newsletter and you like it, you can subscribe here
.
Comments
You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.