The Comunicano for Friday February 3 2017

The big news, especially here in the Southland, is SNAP and their 3 billion dollar IPO. There’s lots of coverage on it, with some deep insight from the Wall Street Journal’s Joanna Stern and the Business Insider as well as the L.A. Times. The stories around the story is also interesting so there’s six for your reading pleasure.
Beyond SNAP, we have news about Google, Amazon, Facebook, Uber, the Sharing Economy, Microsoft
and a bit more.
Lastly, next week is IT Expo Week in Fort Lauderdale
. I’ll be there so find me in the media room, or up on stage
on any of my three panels.
That’s all in today’s COMUNICANO!!!
|Snapchat company's IPO filing might be L.A.'s biggest ever
Snapchat maker Snap Inc. filed papers to move forward with what’s expected to be the biggest initial public offering ever for a Los Angeles company and one of the highest valued in U.S. history.
|What’s So Great About Snapchat Anyway?
As Snap Inc. files its IPO, here’s what grown-ups need to know about Snapchat, the social network millennials love so much.
|Upcoming Snapchat Lenses will be Able to "Interact" with Objects
Work-in-progress Snapchat Lenses will reportedly “interact” with real-world objects and scenes, according to reports.
|Snapchat paid third cofounder Reggie Brown $158 million to disappear
Snap Inc. has disclosed that it paid a total of $157.5 million to settle with its ousted third cofounder Reggie Brown.
|Snapchat IPO: Inside Snap Inc.'s company culture
Thursday night’s filing of Snapchat’s IPO papers was the largest data dump we’ve ever received from the company. Here’s what we learned.
|Snap S-1 Filing
|Uber C.E.O. to Leave Trump Advisory Council After Criticism
Travis Kalanick plans to step down from the president’s council, after internal pressure from employees and a social media backlash.
|Sharing Economy Goes Mainstream in Business Travel — Skift Corporate Travel Innovation Report
|The Best Drone Photography of 2016
You’ve heard it from us before: Drones can take your travel photography to (literally) a whole new level, offering a perspective on a place that has long been out of reach to most of us. As drones become more commonplace, it is harder to stand out.
|Amazon's advertising business is growing fast -
Amazon’s fastest-growing business is its advertising business, which is a direct competitor to Google and Facebook.
|Facebook’s AI unlocks the ability to search photos by what’s in them
Initially used to improve the experience for visually impaired members of the Facebook community, the company's Lumos computer vision platform is now..
|How Twitter took on Trump's bot army—and won
A small change got real people’s voices heard.
|Why augmented reality will be big in business first
The technology is coming. But it will take time for consumers to embrace AR
|With Chrome 57, Progressive Web Apps will appear in Android’s app drawer, settings, more
|Microsoft Outlook for iOS now supports add-ins like Giphy and Trello
Microsoft is bringing apps and add-ins to its Outlook for iOS email application today. The software giant has partnered with Evernote, Giphy, Nimble, Trello, and Smartsheet to bring the first…
|Business Ops is the New Sales and Marketing Ops. Why Consolidation is Crucial to Your Bottom Line.
|We’re probably underestimating how quickly electric vehicles will disrupt the oil market
Unpredictably rapid growth happens pretty predictably.
|Catapulting Europe’s brightest FinTech startups from Singapore to Asia with The FinLab
FinTech startups are invited to apply for The FinLab’s accelerator programme in Singapore to help bring their ideas to market.
|Verizon Restructures Small Business Segment, Launches Verizon Business Markets
