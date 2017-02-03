Home Archives Profile Subscribe
Next Week It's IT Expo in Fort Lauderdale

The Comunicano for Friday February 3 2017

February 03, 2017

 

 
 
FEBRUARY 3 - ISSUE #15
Andy Abramson
The big news, especially here in the Southland, is SNAP and their 3 billion dollar IPO. There’s lots of coverage on it, with some deep insight from the Wall Street Journal’s Joanna Stern and the Business Insider as well as the L.A. Times. The stories around the story is also interesting so there’s six for your reading pleasure. 
Beyond SNAP, we have news about Google, Amazon, Facebook, Uber, the Sharing Economy, Microsoft and a bit more. 

Lastly, next week is IT Expo Week in Fort Lauderdale. I’ll be there so find me in the media room, or up on stage on any of my three panels.
That’s all in today’s COMUNICANO!!!
Snapchat company's IPO filing might be L.A.'s biggest ever
WWW.LATIMES.COMShare
Snapchat maker Snap Inc. filed papers to move forward with what’s expected to be the biggest initial public offering ever for a Los Angeles company and one of the highest valued in U.S. history.
What’s So Great About Snapchat Anyway?
WWW.WSJ.COMShare
As Snap Inc. files its IPO, here’s what grown-ups need to know about Snapchat, the social network millennials love so much.
Upcoming Snapchat Lenses will be Able to "Interact" with Objects
WWW.DIGITALTRENDS.COMShare
Work-in-progress Snapchat Lenses will reportedly “interact” with real-world objects and scenes, according to reports.
Snapchat paid third cofounder Reggie Brown $158 million to disappear
WWW.BUSINESSINSIDER.COMShare
Snap Inc. has disclosed that it paid a total of $157.5 million to settle with its ousted third cofounder Reggie Brown.
Snapchat IPO: Inside Snap Inc.'s company culture
WWW.BUSINESSINSIDER.COMShare
Thursday night’s filing of Snapchat’s IPO papers was the largest data dump we’ve ever received from the company. Here’s what we learned.
Snap S-1 Filing
WWW.SEC.GOVShare
 
Uber Watch
Uber C.E.O. to Leave Trump Advisory Council After Criticism
WWW.NYTIMES.COMShare
Travis Kalanick plans to step down from the president’s council, after internal pressure from employees and a social media backlash.
Sharing Economy Goes Mainstream in Business Travel — Skift Corporate Travel Innovation Report
SKIFT.COMShare
 
Odds & Ends
The Best Drone Photography of 2016
WWW.CNTRAVELER.COMShare
You’ve heard it from us before: Drones can take your travel photography to (literally) a whole new level, offering a perspective on a place that has long been out of reach to most of us. As drones become more commonplace, it is harder to stand out.
Amazon's advertising business is growing fast -
WWW.BUSINESSINSIDER.COMShare
Amazon’s fastest-growing business is its advertising business, which is a direct competitor to Google and Facebook.
Facebook’s AI unlocks the ability to search photos by what’s in them
TECHCRUNCH.COMShare
Initially used to improve the experience for visually impaired members of the Facebook community, the company's Lumos computer vision platform is now..
How Twitter took on Trump's bot army—and won
MASHABLE.COMShare
A small change got real people’s voices heard.
Why augmented reality will be big in business first
WWW.ECONOMIST.COMShare
The technology is coming. But it will take time for consumers to embrace AR
With Chrome 57, Progressive Web Apps will appear in Android’s app drawer, settings, more
9TO5GOOGLE.COMShare
 
Microsoft Outlook for iOS now supports add-ins like Giphy and Trello
WWW.THEVERGE.COMShare
Microsoft is bringing apps and add-ins to its Outlook for iOS email application today. The software giant has partnered with Evernote, Giphy, Nimble, Trello, and Smartsheet to bring the first…
Business Ops is the New Sales and Marketing Ops. Why Consolidation is Crucial to Your Bottom Line.
MATTERMARK.COMShare
 
We’re probably underestimating how quickly electric vehicles will disrupt the oil market
WWW.VOX.COMShare
Unpredictably rapid growth happens pretty predictably.
Catapulting Europe’s brightest FinTech startups from Singapore to Asia with The FinLab
TECH.EUShare
FinTech startups are invited to apply for The FinLab’s accelerator programme in Singapore to help bring their ideas to market.
Verizon Restructures Small Business Segment, Launches Verizon Business Markets
WWW.CRN.COMShare
 
Do you enjoy receiving this? Please share it:
     
Carefully curated by Andy Abramson with Revue
If you were forwarded this newsletter and you like it, you can subscribe here.

Posted on February 03, 2017 at 08:05 AM in Crowdfunding, Current Affairs, Film, Mobile, Music, PSTN, Startups, Travel, VoIP, VoIP and Wi-FI, Web/Tech, Weblogs, Wireless | | Comments (0)

|

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been saved. Comments are moderated and will not appear until approved by the author. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Comments are moderated, and will not appear until the author has approved them.

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)