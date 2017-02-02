Next Week It's IT Expo in Fort Lauderdale

One of the few events I look forward to every year is IT Expo, staged so well by the team at TMCnet. While the show is now only an annual show, which is a smart decision, what Rich Tehrani and Dave Rodriguez have done so well, is built the show up to be more than the VoIP show.

That move a few years ago, done in consort with ex VON minds Carl Ford and Scott Kargman has elevated the show to include MSP, IOT, Wi-Fi and more over the past few years. By making this move, the show has a much broader audience and ends up being a far larger event, which in turn helps keep costs to exhibitors down.

The move from Miami up the coast also has helped, as the venue in Fort Lauderdale is a bit larger, and far more conducive to what TMC has set out to do.

As for this year, I'm excited about the three panels I'll moderate in the All About The API section, while also seeing friends, new and old, as well as being very intrigued by the expanded IoT content that is part of IoT Evolution. That section kicks off with the Telit IoT Innovation and the IoT Certification Series on Tuesday, February 7. It continues with a five track conference program on Wednesday. Their well thought out tracks include; IoT Enterprise Operations, Connected Building and Cities, Connected Transport/Connected Industry, IoT IT: Business Intelligence and Machine Learning and IoT Developers. Keynoters are coming from the Industrial Internet Consortium, Intel, GoGo Air, Ingenu, Eurotech, Numerex, Telit, Cisco, Kore and Verizon.

At IT Expo there's also:

Telecom Reseller Week

A forum for channel executives to learn about cutting edge new solutions you can represent, to meet with many new potential partners, and to study proven sales techniques to help improve your team's performance.





The Premier Conference and Networking Summit for MSPs - where business owners and technology specialists in the channel come together to accomplish key goals in growing your managed services business.





Gain perspective on how to adapt, what to sell and how to sell it within this ever-evolving communications ecosystem through the educational sessions and vendors showcasing their products and services at ChannelVision (CVx) Expo.

Most of all the ITEXPO enables you to meet with 100's of vendors while enjoying a beverage and networking with colleagues. PLUS, the ITEXPO badge grants access to 75 more exhibitors at IoT Evolution Expo next door.

And a whole lot more....