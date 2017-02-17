Another Day, Another Conferencing App

It seems like just about every day someone is releasing a new conferencing app.

Today it's Phrase, who have come out with a browser based free (for now) conferencing service. It works fairly easily and reminds me a lot of GetARoom from client Temasys, pioneers in the Embedded Real Time Communications space who produced the proof of concept over two years ago using WebRTC entirely.

To use Phrase you simply do this...

Go to Phrase's web site. Create a name for your call. Click start a conference Share the link Have up to 100 people on the voice or video call Use the side features pull out to chat or raise your hand. Use the top toggles to mute or toggle on the video camera Monitor performance right on screen in the lower right hand corner.

You can do other things too with Phrase. You can go full screen and of course even, hang up, all from within the browser..

Phrase is another example of Embedded Real Time Communications, built upon WebRTC. As WebRTC proliferates, we can expect to see more services like this come along. Give it a spin and let me know what you think...