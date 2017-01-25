The Comunicano for Wednesday January 25 2017





Down Under in the land of Oz, they're finally getting in flight Wi-Fi. Well on one plane for now. News from Cisco about the new Spark Board, an acquisition, possible mergers, and some fund raising of note in Money Time, news from Google around I/O, some Apple Watching, ways to be better Socially online in Socially Speaking, plus a few Odds & Ends surrounding SMS, the FCC and how Verizon is feeling the heat from other carriers. All those stories and more, in today's Comunicano. Good morning. Today we have insight on what's going on in the news world surrounding fake news and the rise of the citizen journalist as well as how the media is under attack . That's just for starters.