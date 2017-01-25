The Comunicano for Wednesday January 25 2017

Home Archives Profile Subscribe
Cisco's Sparkboard For Collaboration Here and There
January 25, 2017
 
 
JANUARY 25 - ISSUE #8
Andy Abramson
Good morning. Today we have insight on what’s going on in the news world surrounding fake news and the rise of the citizen journalist as well as how the media is under attack. That’s just for starters. 

Down Under in the land of Oz, they’re finally getting in flight Wi-Fi. Well on one plane for now. News from Cisco about the new Spark Board, an acquisition, possible mergers, and some fund raising of note in Money Time, news from Google around I/O, some Apple Watching,  ways to be better Socially online in Socially Speaking, plus a few Odds & Ends surrounding SMS, the FCC and how Verizon is feeling the heat from other carriers. All those stories and more, in today’s Comunicano.
Facebook Live Is the Right Wing’s New Fox News
An hour after Donald Trump’s inauguration speech, Phillip Stucky was on the streets of Washington, D.C., iPhone in hand, looking for protesters. He was running on fumes. The previous night, Stucky…
The Rise Of Fake News Amidst The Fall Of News Media
Silicon Valley Watcher - reporting on the business of innovation at the intersection of technology and media
Wi-Fi Watch
For my friends in Australia, all I can say, is, you’re gonna love it. This is the same in-flight Wi-Fi service, or better, than what we have on Jet Blue and some Virgin America and United flights in the USA. 
Qantas introduces free inflight Wi-Fi to their Boeing 737
Qantas will trial free Wi-Fi in the air from next month, but is being online all the time a good thing?
SparkWatch
Cisco entered the digital whiteboard space with a new Spark Board. ZD Net has some details and I’ve added my 2 cents to the story on VoIPWatch.
Cisco rolls out Spark Board, all-in-one cloud-connected digital whiteboard
The Spark Board, competing with the Microsoft Surface Hub and Google’s Jamboard, is the first video-capable device that Cisco has shipped that’s only connected to the cloud.
Cisco’s Spark Team has been hard at work redefining their idea of collaboration. While first thought to be a Slack wannabe, Spark is far more than simply a messaging platform. Today’s news around the SparkBoard bears that out. So what is SparkBoard? Think of it as the virtual whiteboard you always wanted. It’s a wireless presentation screen, a digital whiteboard, and an audio and video conferencing system all in one. The Cisco Spark Board helps teams collaborate in physical meeting rooms, but also securely connects to virtual meeting spaces to facilitate continuous workflow before, during, and after everyone has left…
Money Time
Cisco didn’t stop yesterday with their Spark Board news. They went out and bought a company that was about to IPO…… Pal Jamie Siminoff’s company Ring raised $108 million more for their crime preventing doorbell….HPE snapped up another IT company and AirBnB may be buying Tilt to have a payment platform of their own.
Cisco snaps up AppDynamics for $3.7B right before its IPO
Cisco said today that it would acquire AppDynamics, which helps companies monitor application performance, for a whopping $3.7 billion. And now, it would..
Connected doorbell startup Ring raises $109 million from DFJ, Goldman Sachs, Qualcomm, others
From beds to fridges and beyond, the so-called Internet of Things took a giant leap forward in 2016, with consumers the world over encouraged to connect the most random of household items to the internet.
Report: Airbnb in talks to buy payment app Tilt
App lets users split the cost of a trip.
HPE to Acquire Cloud Cruiser to Bolster Consumption-Based IT for Customers
Read why HPE is acquiring Cloud Cruiser to bolder consumption-based IT for customers.
Google Watch
Google I/O 2017 will be held at Shoreline Amphitheatre May 17-19
Your home just got smarter with new Google Assistant partners
Belkin Wemo and Honeywell are joining the Google Assistant on Google Home—along with Philips Hue, Nest, Samsung SmartThings and IFTTT.
Why Google Killed 1.7 Billion Ads Last Year (And Kicked 200 Publishers Off Its Network)
It might seem strange for a web company that makes virtually all its money from advertising to be blocking more and more ads from its site, but that’s exactly what Google Inc. is doing.
Apple Watching
Apple's iOS 10.3 beta hits with cricket scores, 'Find My AirPods'
And the MacOS Sierra 10.12.4 developer beta brings Night Shift to Macs to change the displays to a warmer color.
Apple is trying to limit how often your iPhone apps can bug you to give them a rating
With the next version of iOS, users will also be able to rate programs without having to go to the App Store.
Socially Speaking
8 Lesser Discussed Social Media Changes – What to Pay Attention to in 2017
While there were many big changes in social in 2016, some smaller updates have created a significant impact.
Instagram's Live Stories: Available Globally
Odds & Ends
SMS is making everything old new again
Comcast, AT&T, and ISP lobbyists are excited about Trump’s FCC chair
Ajit Pai repeatedly sided with ISPs on FCC rules, will be “formidable opponent.”
Verizon rivals put squeeze on No. 1 carrier's growth
Shares drop after Verizon predicts flat growth this year as T-Mobile, Sprint get aggressive.
