It’s Humpday. So let’s help you get over it.



Google is really working to be a major player in mobile phone service. The signs are all there. First cheaper phones. And more viral marketing of Fi.



Qualcomm is in trouble. Again. FaceBook and France are Friends. Amazon patents the hiway. Evernote updates their app. Marriott takes you to their movies while Seinfeld marries up with Netflix.