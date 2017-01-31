The Comunicano for Tuesday January 31 2017

|
Money is the top theme today and not only from VC types of stories. The impact of ride sharing services like Uber and Lyft is impacting the taxi medallion lenders...Crowdfunding for startup companies under the Jobs Act is beginning to show cracks and issues…WeWork may see money from the new Softbank Fund.
In other news…Australia thinks it can benefit by the USA’s Immigration Gate. Who needs wires? Telstra is going rolling out 1 Gig 4G/LTE mobile speeds service in major cities in Oz. In the Amazon Watch, Amazon has a lot happening with Alexa. Want to know? Just ask her. WalMart changes plans because of Amazon. Dropbox decides to chase Google and Microsoft with Paper. Fee, Fi Phone, Fun…There’s more coming with Google Voice, Those stories and more in today’s Comunicano.
|
|
|Taxi Medallion Prices Are Plummeting, Endangering Loans
Ride-sharing apps are distressing traditional cab companies (and their debt).
|Doubts Arise as Investors Flock to Crowdfunded Start-Ups
Advocates of a new law that aims to make it easier for businesses to raise capital worry whether investors are getting the information they need.
|SoftBank Mulls Investment of Over $1 Billion in WeWork
SoftBank Group Corp. is weighing an investment of well over $1 billion in shared-office space company WeWork Cos., in what could be among the first deals from its new $100 billion technology fund, according to people familiar with the matter.
|
|Donald Trump's folly is a once-in-a-century opportunity for Australia
Expressing vicarious outrage through the medium of the Prime Minister might be emotionally satisfying but it’s fated to be futile.
|Telstra launches 1Gbps 4G mobile network across cities
Telstra has launched its 1Gbps 4G mobile network in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane, with Adelaide and Perth set to join by the end of the year.
|
|Amazon Alexa gets new tricks for Groundhog Day
Amazon is teaching Alexa a few new tricks for Groundhog Day.
|Starbucks Debuts Voice Ordering
Starbucks is taking the next step towards evolving the digital customer experience by launching voice ordering capabilities within the Starbucks mobile iOS app and the popular Amazon Alexa platform.
|’24: Legacy’: Echo Alexa Alarm Promoted on Amazon Homepage
Fox is bringing the trademark “24” ticking-clock sound effect to Amazon’s voice-activated Echo devices to promote the “24: Legacy” reboot.
|Wal-Mart scraps Amazon Prime rival in favor of new free shipping offer
The world’s largest retailer will now offer free two-day shipping on more than 2 million items when shoppers spend at least $35.
|
|Dropbox finally brings its Google Docs competitor out of beta
Dropbox’s latest tool for businesses, a piece of collaborative editing software called Paper, is launching globally today. Paper has been in the works at Dropbox for quite some time, having first…
|Inside Dropbox’s Identity Overhaul
Dropbox became a darling company of the cloud computing startup wave by keeping users’ files in sync. Elegant, efficient, and reliable, its software now holds 500 million users’ digital lives…
|
|Project Fi integration might be coming to Voice, Google is ‘working on a solution’
|Three UK ditches InTouch app, launches embedded Wi-Fi calling
The magazine and website are aimed at telecoms industry in Europe
|Belkin's itty-bitty WeMo Mini Wi-Fi Smart Plug has big plans for the smart home
WeMo's always been a solid smart home starting point, and at just $35, the WeMo Mini is the line's best offering yet.
|The Top 3 Technologies Revolutionizing E-Commerce
Staying up to date with rapidly evolving technologies in the e-commerce and marketing industries can be a daunting task. …
|
|
