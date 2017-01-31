The Comunicano for Tuesday January 31 2017

Money is the top theme today and not only from VC types of stories. The impact of ride sharing services like Uber and Lyft is impacting the taxi medallion lenders...Crowdfunding for startup companies under the Jobs Act is beginning to show cracks and issues…WeWork may see money from the new Softbank Fund. In other news…Australia thinks it can benefit by the USA’s Immigration Gate. Who needs wires? Telstra is going rolling out 1 Gig 4G/LTE mobile speeds service in major cities in Oz. In the Amazon Watch, Amazon has a lot happening with Alexa. Want to know? Just ask her. WalMart changes plans because of Amazon. Dropbox decides to chase Google and Microsoft with Paper. Fee, Fi Phone, Fun…There’s more coming with Google Voice, Those stories and more in today’s Comunicano.