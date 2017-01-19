The Comunicano for Thursday January 19 2017

|
Good morning from wet Los Angeles. We’ve had a good dousing of rain in the area, which in some cases is good, as we need the water. On the other hand, wet weather and Southern California are never really friends.
Today we have news ranging from a look back at the Obama Tech Surge; how governments use app stores as the front line of censorship; a story I’m quoted in on what makes for a great extended stay hotel; and why threaded messages are going to be the new normal.
Those stories, an infographic on visual communications and more, all in today’s Comunicano.
|The Final Days of Obama’s Tech Surge
On November 9, 2016, some members of the United States Digital Service — President Obama’s shining example of how Silicon Valley’s tech minds can make a palpable impact on government — got up early…
|Clearing Out the App Stores: Government Censorship Made Easier - The New York Times
App stores backed by giant corporations have created choke points for the internet, which governments are now exploiting.
Ellen Chang of THESTREET.com reached out to me a few weeks ago to get insight on my experiences with extended stay type hotels, and to learn what makes for a great long term stay in a hotel.
My comments fill the column, as it seems I gave great quote!!
|5 Hotels for Business Travelers on Extended Trips
Hotels are improving their amenities for business travelers, especially for road warriors who are seeking efficiency, easy access and comfortable work areas for extended trips.
|
Slack is moving in a direction to help people make even more sense out of their messaging platform, but it wasn’t without its challenges. Over a year in the making, the next two stories give you a clear picture of just what was involved.
|Slack adds threaded messages to take the clutter out of public channels - The Verge
Slack today is rolling out message threads inside its familiar chat window, allowing teams to have more focused conversations inside a new “flex pane” that appears next to the main chat. The…
|The Unexpected Design Challenge Behind Slack's New Threaded Conversations
For years, Slack has known that people wanted discussions to appear in clusters. It just wanted to do it right rather than do it quickly.
LinkedIn goes from being loved and needed, to being hated for their poor interface. It seems they’re listening and making great strides.
|LinkedIn Desktop Redesign Puts Conversations and Content at the Center
|3 Ways to Maximize Your Content Reach on LinkedIn
*/ LinkedIn recently revealed some specific tips and insights on how to maximize the performance of your posts on the network.
Delivering information the right way is crucial in all modes of communications. Our next three stories provide different ideas on how to best deliver the word.
|The Consumers Have Spoken: How Brands Can Survive Crises
In this digital age, news travels fast and consumers have easy access to information about their favorite brands and companies; …
|The Insider's Guide to Data, Personalization and Automation
Three experts on some of the thorniest aspects of the marketing tech toolset: Data, personalization and marketing automation.
|Visual Communication: The Next Step in Marketing [Infographic]
Creately have put together this new infographic which looks at key image stats and trends.
Amazon, Apple and Oracle are in the news. Amazon and Apple over books and anti-trust in Europe, while Oracle buys up an API company.
|EU antitrust regulators welcome Amazon, Apple audiobook deal
A decision by Amazon and Apple to scrap all exclusivity obligations in the supply and distribution of audiobooks will likely boost competition, EU antitrust regulators said on Thursday.
|Oracle to buy API development firm Apiary
Apiary provides a front-end platform for designing, creating and governing APIs.
