Polycom Still In the Hardware World

Having been in the collaboration game since the days of SightSpeed, the original laptop video conferencing service that was acquired by Logitech, it's really funny to see how what's old is new again. That's why even with new ownership, Polycom continues have its head in the hardware world while the rest of the industry is clearly in the cloud.

Today, NoJitter ran a typical vendor supportive piece, with coverage on Polycom, surrounding their newer meeting room experience.

Meeting rooms are nice, but the market is going more in the direction of "huddle rooms." Those are smaller two to three person sized conference facilities that are used by team members who are all in one place. Given how much work at home is occurring and working from remote locations like WeWork and Regus office centers, the real market is where Zoom, GoToMeeting, and WebEx.

They are are all in the cloud, or virtualized, and are offering services that don't need anything more than a smartphone, tablet or laptop to have parties connect from anywhere. No need for a dedicated room. Besides, with AppleTV, Google Home (aka Chromecast) the market for room size video can be accomplished with monitors and far more economically priced PTZ (pan tilt zoom) cameras or using the camera already embedded in the smart device or laptop.