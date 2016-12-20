Home Archives Profile Subscribe
Going Going, Gone-Truphone VoIP App Officially Bites the Dust
Why Do Calls Sound Worse Today?

Roam Like Home

December 20, 2016

On the heels of Truphone closing its VoIP app, and going whole hog into the global corporate roaming business, Rogers Canada has expanded Roam Like Home to work on more plans. This service is very similar to Travel Pass from Verizon here in the USA and other services that have long been available in Europe. For example, Three in the UK has had Feel At Home up and running for a few years.

While the bulk of the biz that Rogers will likely see is from people crossing into the USA there's an obvious shift to recoup some of the traffic that has moved to the OTT players. Plans like these do make calling easier, cost more predictable and cheaper. That said, with services like Google Fi rising, there's also going to be even more pressure on the mobile operators to find ways to keep from losing market share.

Posted on December 20, 2016 at 06:52 AM | | Comments (0)

|

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been saved. Comments are moderated and will not appear until approved by the author. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Comments are moderated, and will not appear until the author has approved them.

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)