On the heels of Truphone closing its VoIP app, and going whole hog into the global corporate roaming business, Rogers Canada has expanded Roam Like Home to work on more plans. This service is very similar to Travel Pass from Verizon here in the USA and other services that have long been available in Europe. For example, Three in the UK has had Feel At Home up and running for a few years.

While the bulk of the biz that Rogers will likely see is from people crossing into the USA there's an obvious shift to recoup some of the traffic that has moved to the OTT players. Plans like these do make calling easier, cost more predictable and cheaper. That said, with services like Google Fi rising, there's also going to be even more pressure on the mobile operators to find ways to keep from losing market share.