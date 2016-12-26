Avaya & Mitel? Maybe Counterpath Also
December 26, 2016
Neil Shact has an interesting post about a Mitel purchase of struggling and near bankrupt Avaya.
My view is there's a nice missing piece to that puzzle. It's called Counterpath. The reason is the rich patent portfolio they have that fills in gaps between both companies, especially in the area of Fixed Mobile Convergence, applications provisioning and Wi-Fi calling. Lastly, Counterpath still has the best softphone technology around.
